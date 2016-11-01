THIRD-ROUND DRAFT PICKS USUALLY DISAPPOINT BILLS PLAYERS AVAILABLE ARE 'IN-BETWEENERS'

History shows the Buffalo Bills shouldn't feel optimistic about their top pick in this year's National Football League draft.

That's because their top pick -- providing they don't trade up or down -- is in the third round. And the third round has been a source of considerable disappointment for the Bills, especially during the 1980s.

Even the mostly strong drafting they've done over the last four years hasn't produced a single No. 3 choice worth bragging about.

"It has been a very tough spot for us to draft," Bills General Manager Bill Polian admitted Wednesday as he and the rest of the team's brain trust plotted strategy for the Sunday-Monday draft. "It's a very tough spot for everybody."

Why? The primary reason is the type of players available at that point. Generally, they fall under the "in-between" category -- in between the top-rated talent of the first and second rounds, and the long shots usually found in Rounds 4 through 12.

The scouts have identified too many flaws in their playing ability (and, in some cases, their character) to label them first- or second-rounders, yet they are not fully convinced they couldn't make a significant contribution in the NFL.

"You're getting a player with holes in him. Players in the third round always have holes in them," Polian explained.

But that isn't reason enough for most teams to resist selecting a third-rounder with the hope he'll overcome those flaws and perform at the level of a high first- or second-rounder.

Everyone is looking for a steal.

"You also tend to reach a little bit for a (position) need," Polian said. "And whenever you reach for a need, you usually get kicked in the head."

The Bills have taken more than their share of third-round kicks since 1980, when they made tight end Mark Brammer, from Michigan State, the first of two No. 3 choices. The other was John Schmeding, an offensive guard from Boston College.

Brammer went on to become a solid starter. In fact, he and inside linebacker

Eugene Marve, a 1982 selection from Saginaw Valley State, are the only real success stories among the third-round picks the Bills have made in the '80s.

But neither is on the team any longer. Injuries forced Brammer into retirement after the 1984 season. Marve was traded to Tampa Bay after the 1987 campaign.

The 1984 draft proved to be the Bills' most disastrous year for third-rounders, as they went 0 for 3 with cornerback Rodney Bellinger (Miami), defensive end Sean McNanie (San Diego State) and fullback Speedy Neal (Miami).

Of the five third-rounders on the Bills' roster, only one -- fullback Jamie Mueller (1987, Benedictine College) -- has seen any steady action as a starter. But he is coming off a season in which he was slowed by an injury and wasn't nearly as impressive as he was in his rookie year.

The Bills made reasonably good use of their other third-round choice in '87 -- David Brandon, a linebacker from Memphis State. He was traded to San Diego before the end of his rookie training camp for Trumaine Johnson, one of the Bills' starting wide receivers.

What makes third-round flops so upsetting?

"They're just high enough," Polian said, "to break your heart."

Polian said he didn't anticipate making any draft-related trades over the next few days. If the Bills do make a deal, it probably would take place during the draft.