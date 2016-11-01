GOODELL BECOMES CANDIDATE FOR CHAUTAUQUA EXECUTIVE

Andrew W. Goodell, the Chautauqua County attorney, became the fourth candidate today to announce he will seek the Republican nomination for county executive.

In an announcement here and in Dunkirk, the Bemus Point resident and Cornell University Law School graduate said, "An effective county executive cannot be a one-man show, but must be able to work closely with deparment heads, elected officials and Legislature leaders. I believe I have an excellent working relationships with these individuals."

Goodell joins Legislator Linda Malcolm, R-Fredonia, Sherman area dairy farmer James Barney and Falconer Mayor Albert Mattison as candidates for the GOP nomination. At least one or two more candidates may surface before next month's county Republican convention in Mayville.

R. Theodore Smith, a Jamestown Community College dean, and Michael Lyons, a Jamestown businessman, are vying for the Democratic nomination.