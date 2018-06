Patricia A. Zito of Town of Tonawanda announces the engagement of her daughter, Donna Marie Cericola of Buffalo, to David L. Newcomer, also of Buffalo, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard L. Newcomer of Grand Island. Miss Cericola, daughter of Joseph T. Cericola of Natick, Mass., was graduated with honors from Daemen College. Her fiance is a graduate of University at Buffalo. A July 9 wedding is being planned.