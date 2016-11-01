MRS. SCHUMER

Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Edie, parents of the bride, and Mr. and Mrs. H. Ronald Schumer, the bridegroom's parents, are of Hamburg. A reception was given in LaGalleria Restaurant before the couple left for Orlando, Fla. They will live in Hamburg.

The bride's satin gown was accented with re-embroidered lace and seed pearls on the tapered sleeves and the bodice, styled with a scalloped V neckline. Matching lace and insets trimmed the chapel train that had a scalloped lace border. A wreath of silk flowers and pearl sprays held her fingertip veil.