FIRE-RAVAGED N. TONAWANDA BAKERY PLANS COMEBACK

Twenty years after a fire nearly ended their dream of operating a bakery, another fire is testing the perseverance of Joseph and Joanne Francis.

This time, however, the Francises have the help of three sons and say they will be able to get their popular North Tonawanda establishment back on its feet.

Francis Home Bakery at 715 Oliver St., the only non-supermarket bakery in North Tonawanda, caught fire Friday evening. Damage was set at more than $100,000. The fire started near the brick-lined hearth oven used to bake breads, cookies, cakes and pies.

The fire severely damaged the baking area on the ground floor and spread to a second-floor bedroom before North Tonawanda firefighters were able to place the fire under control.

The Francises share the upper floors with two of their sons, Joey, 26, and Danny, 20, and their families.

Despite the extensive damage, David Francis, 24, said his family is hoping to clean out the rubble, replace damaged equipment and have the bakery operating within a few weeks.

"He (father) intends on getting things done within a month," David said Monday while standing near the nearly empty display trays in the small storefront. "My father has always been optimistic."

"We will be doing as much as we can together to get my parents, my kid brother and my big brother into their home," David said.

"Their upstairs apartment is going to need some serious cleaning to get the smoke out." The earlier fire, which occurred just months after Francis purchased the building 20 years ago, caused severe damage and threatened to put the fledgling bakery out of business, David said. His parents, however, were able to overcome the heavy damage and the business has prospered ever since.

This time, the sons say they will be cleaning out the inside of the store and dealing with insurance adjusters and other officials until their father and mother return from a Florida vacation the two had planned before the fire. With wives, aunts and other family members also pitching in, the Francis family says it will be able to restore the bakery. But it won't be easy.

Danny, 20, who manages the ans comeback

bakery part-time, said the business is covered by insurance, which should pay for most of the damage. Insurance, however, will not pay for the time the family will need to spend clearing out debris, getting new equipment into the facility or dusting the soot left by the billowing smoke.

David said it's not rare to see long lines on holidays or certain mornings as customers wait to buy fresh-baked goods.

"We're one of the few bakeries that has managed to survive," David said, noting that for years the business has been competing with bakeries in supermarkets and shopping malls.

"We drew such a large clientele on holidays," he said, adding that the family had expected long lines during the Easter holidays. "You would have to see it to believe it."