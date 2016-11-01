2 OUTFIELDERS, 2 RELIEVERS SENT TO HERD

The Pittsburgh Pirates are within four players of the 24-man Opening Day roster limit after a series of moves made Monday.

Assigned to the Buffalo Bisons by the big league club were relievers Morris Madden and Scott Medvin, and outfielders Reggie Williams and Tito Landrum.

None of the reassignments was a surprise.

The Pirates are expected to assign two pitchers and two positional players to the Herd to reach the Opening Day limit. Buffalo already has 13 pitchers in camp and will break with no more than 10 on its active roster.

Barring a trade, Rick Reed, Madden, Medvin, Bob Patterson and Mike Walker are virtual certainties to join the final two pitchers cut by the Pirates on the Bisons' staff.

That would leave Miguel Garcia, Larry Melton, Dave Rucker, Brett Gideon, Billy Scherrer, Logan Easley and Reggie Ritter in a battle for the three remaining openings.

Meanwhile, Vicente Palacios still hasn't resumed throwing after undergoing off-season shoulder surgery and is expected to remain here for extended spring training.

The Bisons' roster was reduced to 27 players when pitcher Tim Conroy, outfielder Jeff Cook, and catcher Jeff Banister were sent to Double A Harrisburg and catcher Phil Jewett was assigned to Class A Augusta.

Predictably, of the players recently assigned to the Bisons, catcher Tom Prince was the only one to report Monday.

"Glad you're here," said manager Terry Collins. "I want Tom Prince to be ready to play next Wednesday (Opening Day)."

"I'm ready now," said Prince, who was sent down Sunday.

Conroy allowed all of the Columbus runs Monday in the Herd's 3-1 loss to the Clippers at Pirate City. Conroy, Ritter, Garcia and Easley each worked an inning, with the game extended to 10 innings to accommodate the pitchers.

The Bisons were to play Oklahoma City at Port Charlotte today.

There is speculation first baseman Orestes Destrade will have his contract sold to a Japanese team. The Pirates refused a similar request during the off-season.

Destrade played first base Monday, while Steve Henderson got a look-see from the big league team.

The one-liner of camp goes to none other than Rocky Bridges, who said of one player, "He's so lazy he married a pregnant woman."