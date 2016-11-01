1,000 JOBS ADDED ON FRONTIER

Erie and Niagara counties added 1,000 jobs in February, according to the state Department of Labor.

That brings the current number of jobs in the area to 520,200, an increase of 9,100 since February 1988. The 1.8 percent job growth during that period is slightly higher than the state average of 1.6 percent during the 12 months.

Elmira had the greatest percentage of job growth during the period -- 5.2 percent. Rochester experienced a 3.7 percent job growth. Metropolitan New York City trailed all other state metropolitan areas with a growth in non-agricultural jobs of only 0.5 percent.