TEACHERS CELEBRATE 100TH ANNIVERSARY

Women Teachers' Association will open a year-long celebration of its 100th anniversary year with an Historical Fashion Review April 8 at noon in the Buffalo Hilton. Betty LaReu is chairwoman. Other anniversary events will be a wine and cheese reception next fall and a dinner dance in the spring of 1990. The professional organization for teachers and school administrators, formed in 1889, was instrumental in drafting the first pension bill for teachers and has provided assistance to sick and elderly teachers. It administers the Ada Kenyon Memorial Bed at Millard Fillmore Hospital for the use of teachers.