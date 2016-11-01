STATE UNION HERE TARGETS CUOMO CUTS

About 300 area members of the New York State Public Employees Federation marched around the Buffalo Psychiatric Center Thursday chanting, "No tax cut, no layoffs" and several other slogans demonstrating their opposition to Gov. Cuomo's proposed state budget and further cuts in state taxes.

The public employees blame a five-year tax cut program that began in 1987 for current and threatened layoffs and job terminations. They are asking for a delay in 1989 tax cuts, which several union speakers Thursday characterized as a tax cut for the rich.

PEF, which mainly represents the state's professional and technical workers, claims its members will lose 2,100 positions, 400 of them in Western New York, under Cuomo's proposed budget.

State Sen. Nicholas Spano, R-Yonkers, who is chairman of the Senate's Mental Hygiene Committee, drew cheers from the crowd when he termed the governor's budget "the biggest joke I've seen in my 11 years in Albany."

He said the fiscal plan "will put us back decades in terms of quality care."

State Sen. Anthony Masiello, D-Buffalo, refrained from directly criticizing Cuomo but expressed concern over the effect the state budget cuts would have in the area in terms of reduction of care and public service and possible higher county and school taxes.

He urged the PEF members to let their state legislators know their feelings about a tax cut.

One local PEF leader, Linda Marie Franchell, a member of the union's executive board from the Gowanda Psychiatric Center, predicted that county and school taxes would triple as a result of the decrease in state aid.

PEF President Rand Condell, who has lost his job as a teacher in state prisons as a result of budget cuts, accused the governor of swelling the ranks of the homeless, contributing to unrest in state correctional facilities, curtailing mental health services and denying youth the opportunities to receive counseling.

The demonstration was one of several by state employees that have been taking place around the state since the budget cuts were proposed.