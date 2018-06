Wakefield Sales Inc., a materials handling company, has opened with an office at 111 Witmer Road in North Tonawanda.

Wakefield sells and distributes materials handling equipment in Western New York, Rochester and the Southern Tier. Principals in the company include David M. Parkhill and Guy A. Martz Jr., who also operate Cady Lifters Inc., and Peter D. Hey, the firm's director of sales and marketing.