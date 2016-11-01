PUERTO RICAN TEAM WINS

Despite the efforts of three Western New York products, Penn State dropped three of four games to the Puerto Rican national team in an exhibition volleyball match Sunday at Alumni Arena.

A crowd of 3,100 saw Penn State, ranked 10th in the nation, fall, 15-13, 7-15, 15-10, 19-17.

Penn State's Chris Chase, a 6-foot-10 senior from Sweet Home, recorded 26 kills, while junior John Wasielewski (Hamburg) had 25. Eden sophomore Scott Miller contributed 71 assists.

BASEBALL: Joe Binkiewicz's two-out, three-run double in the third inning snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted Notre Dame past St. Bonaventure, 5-2, in a game played at Durham, N.C. The Irish (10-3) capitalized on three errors for four unearned runs. Pat Johnston and Mike Threehouse had two hits each for the Bonnies (0-1). . . . Fredonia State (1-0) beat Western Connecticut, 7-4, at Sanford, Fla., as Pete Harris struck out eight in six innings and Gary Catalfu drove in three runs. . . . Niagara dropped a season-opening double-header at Old Dominion, 6-2 and 4-0. Joe Rizzo had three hits and Chris Santarone two in the opener for the Purple Eagles.