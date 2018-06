Funeral services for Marjorie Clare Karamanos will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Mrs. Karamanos, 94, died Monday (Feb. 27, 1989) in the North Horizon Health Care Center, St. Petersburg.

She was the widow of John Karamanos and was a legal secretary in Buffalo until her retirement in 1961.