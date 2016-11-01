LEGISLATOR WANTS NFTA TO ANSWER 45 QUESTIONS

Hamburg Republican County Legislator Karl A. Henry is calling on the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to answer a lengthy series of questions about its 1989-90 budget.

The lawmaker has written to NFTA Executive Director Alfred H. Savage inquiring about 45 different budget items, including $1.05 million earmarked for construction of an archives building, a projected decrease in revenues from slip rentals at the popular Small Boat Harbor, and a $332,000 increase in the budget of General Legal Counsel Dominic Terranova.

Henry said he's seeking explanations for the increased expenditures and capital projects in light of the transit system's fiscal problems.

In questioning the NFTA's plans to spend $60,000 for art work in the coming year, Henry wrote, "Considering the severity of the proposed budget, why is this expenditure listed as mandatory . . .?"

The legislator is asking NFTA officials to provide answers to his inquiries in an upcoming hearing in legislative chambers.

NFTA commissioners adopted the $67 million budget, which is $11 million below current operating levels, in a bid to bridge an estimated $15.4 million deficit in the coming fiscal year. The so-called disaster budget ends service in the evening and on weekends, eliminates 361 jobs and raises fares from 80 cents to $1 starting March 26.