EXCURSION BOAT GETS OK TO USE DUNKIRK PIER

The Harborfront Commission has recommended that the city permit the Excalibur, an excursion boat for handicapped and disabled people, to use the City Pier this summer.

Joseph Catalano, president of the non-profit corporation that sails the boat, spoke with commission members and Mayor Madylon Kubera last Friday.

The boat would serve eight to 10 people who would come to the pier by van. A portable lift would take the people from the pier to the boat. The excursions would be for pleasure and fishing.

The passengers would be from the Gowanda and Perrysburg areas and some from the Chautauqua County Home on Temple Road, Catalano said.

In other harbor matters, Mayor Kubera has vetoed the increase in the annual docking fees at the pier from $325 to $500. She said that a $25 increase would be enough. She is concerned that part of the city's history be preserved. The five-member Council had unanimously approved the increase. Four votes are needed to override the veto.