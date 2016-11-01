STUDENT AT NU MAY HAVE DIED OF MENINGITIS

The death of an 18-year-old Niagara University freshman has been linked to meningitis, and 50 to 60 students are being given medication as a precaution, university officials confirmed Saturday.

Patrick R. Penafeather of Auburn was found dead Feb. 13 in his dormitory room by his roommate, and the university has been advised by the state Health Department that the death may have been caused by meningococcal meningitis -- a contagious but treatable infection that attacks the tissue covering the brain and spinal cord.

Linus Ormsby, the university's public relations director, said late Saturday that the university decided, on advice of the state Health Department, to administer the medication as a precaution to the approximately 55 residents of the seventh floor of O'Shea Hall on which Auburn lived. He said pills also is being provided to people who attempted to revive Penafeather.

Ormsby stressed that no final determination has been made that Penafeather had the disease, but the university decided to take precautions anyhow, believing "It is better to be safe than sorry."

Niagara County Coroner Kenneth Sherrie said Penafeather had flulike symptoms the day before his death. An autopsy performed the day Penafeather died failed to yield a final determination on the cause, and Sherrie said he still is awaiting test results.

"There's nothing positive, although this is a good idea because of certain symptoms that were developed," said the coroner, adding that the state Health Department merely is taking precautions.

Caused by bacteria, the disease -- commonly called spinal meningitis -- can be treated with antibiotics or other drugs. Meningococcal meningitis is a common form of the disease, which can become epidemic if left unchecked in close living quarters such as barracks and dormitories.