SHANLEY'S NEW ITALIAN PLAY IS SELLING OUT IN CLEVELAND.

Before he won the Oscar last year for his screenplay "Moonstruck," John Patrick Shanley newest play was optioned by Josephine Abady of the Cleveland Playhouse. She knew his plays "Danny the Deep Blue Sea," "Savage in Limbo," Women of Manhattan," and a handful of others.

He's the sort of playwright about whom theater people say, "He's a writer," with the knowing emphasis on writer. Play structure, as Ms. Abady readily concedes, is not his forte, writing is. In the imperfect world of theater a choice between the well-made play and the well-written play often goes to the latter.

That is the choice Ms. Abady, the new artistic director of the Playhouse, made in accordance with her goals for regional theater.

Under one roof the Playhouse operates three theaters -- the Brooks, the Drury, the Bolton, -- leaving her plenty of room to bring before audiences what she thinks they ought to want. What they ought to want, she more or less indicates, are plays with an attachment to theater as an art form, to language, to structure, to intelligent entertainment, to theater for itself -- and if not all these all at once, at least some of these some of the time.

After the Oscar was bestowed on him Shanley began a disappearing act. He has disappeared into movies (he's directing one for himself, like David Mamet and Sam Shepard, and writing another), and is probably lost to theater. In the hand-to-hand between art and commerce, art takes the long odds.

The play Abady committed to is Shanley's newest play, "Italian American Reconciliation." It runs through March 12, and is selling out. There's little doubt its popularity at the box office owes a lot to Shanley's celebrity as an Oscar winner, but as soon as the performance begins audiences are enjoying it for its own sake.

Shanley has a fixation on quarrelling lovers. He has faith in the power of love in human affairs. But then so have 90 percent of our writers for movies, TV, theater. The scope in a Shanley play narrows further to certain types: the voluble, noisy, gesticulating denizens of New York's Little Italy.

In "Moonstruck" it was Loretta Castorini and Ronny Cammareri. In the "Italian American Reconciliation" Loretta is Janice and Ronny is Huey and Aldo combined. Shanley begins in a theatrical way. Adlo Scalicki (Peter Slutsker) jauntily marches down the auditorium, chatting in a "How are ya?" fashion, finally takes the stage to tell us a story about his best friend Huey Maximilian Bonfigliano, love-sick Huey Maximilian Bonfigliano (James Andreassi).

Huey is squirrelled away in his apartment writing tempestuous love poetry to his ex-wife Janice (Annette Helde). Janice is no cannoli. She killed his pet dog and fired a zip gun at him. Every time her names comes up in the neighborhood folks roll their eyes. Janice is a real strega, witch.

Aldo can't stand it that his pal is acting like a fool. He's so upset he reveals deep feelings he's kept secret all his life. The through-plan of the play is that everyone drops the protective facade and confesses how he or she really feels.

Aldo's advice is simple. Forget Janice. How can Huey dump Teresa (Colleen Quinn), the neighborhood focus for fantasy lust, for a woman who killed his pet dog? Huey's answer is that the metaphysics of love are not so simple to to fathom. His manhood has been dashed and the only place to reclaim it is Janice.

Deep inside Aldo is overcooked pasta. He agrees to soften up enemy defenses. Janice in a Juliet nightdress is discovered brooding on her balcony. Aldo as Cyrano de Bergerac (Shanley is broadminded about borrowing) tentatively approaches. Janice takes one look at his Fonzi mannerisms and pulls her zip gun, fires and misses.

When Huey bravely arrives to plead his own case, Adlo high tails it. Huey and Janice excoriate, lacerate, abominate each other operatically. When the furies are finally quenched they hurl themselves into one another's arms .

Over the proceedings at this point Shanley waves a white flag. The road map called structure flutters out the window and the play loses its way. A final scene ducks in and out with a summary explanation, followed by a footnote by Aldo to the audience as to the meaning of what they've just witnessed. It amounts to a soppy message on the old bell-ringer, love.

Shanley is a funny writer, no doubt, and a writer in love with his own characters and situations, which is the fundamental reason for Ms. Abady's support of him as playwright. Audiences agree with her. I agree with her.

An entirely different production of Shanley's play may be seen April 4 through May 7 in Rochester's GeVa Theatre.