ANGLERS INCLUDE BOATS, ICE AND SHOWS IN THEIR ROUNDS

The weekend is a three-cornered circle: Boat fishing, ice fishing and fishing shows.

Accesses remain at low-water levels, but several prospects exist for boaters. Ice fishing depends upon site selection, but the sporting shows abound.

NIAGARA RIVER

Drifted skein has been highly effective for rainbow/steelhead trout. John Virtuoso took first place with a 12-pound 7-ounce fish and Jim Taylor took second place with an 11-pound 9-ounce fish in last week's Winter Steelhead Contest. Both Niagara Falls anglers took their winning fish with fresh trout skein.

Many of the better steelheads have been taken with the use of an inch or so of brightly colored yarn (fluorescent red or orange) tied onto the hook holding either the skein or egg sack.

LAKE ONTARIO

Niagara Bar drifting has picked up this week. The Fort Niagara launch sites have been ice-cluttered and boaters must make the long run down from Lewiston Landing, but the fishing justifies the ride.

Doug Stein and John Ryan needed but two hours to hook nine lake trout and two rainbow trout earlier this week. Stein and Ryan said that the pink-dotted silver K9 Kwikfish works well in the drift off the Niagara River current in the area west of the green buoy.

Another good trout attractor on the bar recently has been the 3/8 -oz. white jig worked along the bottom during drifting.

LAKE ERIE

A remarkable crappie fishery emerged in the Small Boat Harbor recently. Crappies in both good sizes and numbers hit minnows suspended under ice inside the harbor breakwater. The better fishing occurs during early morning and the evening, but some anglers stay out with lanterns well after dark for these big panfish.

The lake-area ice is rough for almost a half mile off shore, and anglers have not been able to get over water deeper than 30 feet.

Dunkirk Harbor boat fishing depends much on the time of arrival. Schools of steelhead move in and out of the power plant outlet current irregularly, and fishing success depends on bait school movements, outlet flow and light conditions.

INLAND LAKES

Chautauqua Lake still offers too many under-sized walleye, but better (not necessarily limit) catches of larger fish during the evening hours at 40-foot depths along the deep (60-foot) holes in the northern basin of the lake.

Seneca Lake perch fishing has slowed, but fair numbers (15-30 fish per boat) are still possible when the water is accessible.

Oneida Lake has been providing the only consistent ice fishing. Both walleye and perch schools have been heavier at the eastern end of the lake well off shore (1 1/2 -2 miles) from Cleveland to Jewel. Look for a tall pine tree off Godfrey Point for the 20- to 40-foot depths holding perch and walleye. Perch numbers are more consistent than keeper walleye.

Weekend Reminders:

Trout and Salmon Fishing Seminar: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Beaver Island State Park casino, featuring John Oravec, a fishing guide and educator who specializes in trout and salmon on Lake Ontario.

Buffalo Boat Show: Noon-10 p.m. today and Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday at the Buffalo Convention Center, featuring many practical fishing outfits set up and ready for the season openers.

Sportsmen's Show: During mall hours today through Sunday at the McKinley Mall, featuring fishing boats rigged with tackle and the Excalibur exhibit of equipment used to assist disabled fishermen.