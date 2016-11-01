BIRTH PARENTS SHOULD BE CONSIDERED

Promoting adoption, not abortion may save lives, but unless the injustices of a closed adoption system are solved, this answer to the abortion dilemma creates lifelong problems.

In the present system, young mothers are told, "Give us your babies, but you stay away forever." Who is there to help these childless birth parents go on with their lives? Concerned United Birth Parents and Birth Parents Support Network are two organizations started by parents who lost their children to adoption.

Birth parents are not uncaring, uneducated or incapable of providing for their children.

They are loving parents who never stop loving the children they relinquished. Single parents of any age should receive support, not be asked to give up their children.

With the present closed adoption system, adoptees and birth parents are barred by law from knowing each other.

We need a much more human system -- one in which openness and honesty replace sealed records, deception and pain.

JOAN WHEELER

Buffalo