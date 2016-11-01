TWO CHARGED IN THEFT OF CIVIL WAR ERA RIFLES

Three rifles from the Civil War era were recovered Tuesday by state police, authorities said, and two people were charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Freed on $1,000 bail each by City Judge Mark Violante and scheduled to appear in court Friday are Timothy Morgan, 20, and Donna Jones, 25, both of 21st Street.

Investigator Ronald Malacarne and Trooper John Miskovski served a search warrant at the residence and recovered the rifles, which were reported stolen Friday from a home on Oak Street in Youngstown. The total value of the rifles is about $2,000, Malacarne said.