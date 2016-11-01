PENALTIES SOUGHT FROM FIRMS THAT FAIL JOB GOALS

A county legislator wants to make local businesses that receive loans and tax breaks through the Erie County Industrial Development Agency do a better job meeting their job-creation goals.

Charles M. Swanick, D-Kenmore, is calling on the agency to penalize firms that fail to meet their employment targets.

"I was shocked to learn 56.8 percent of the companies receiving loans and tax abatements have failed to reach the employment targets they projected when applying for the assistance," Swanick said.

The lawmaker referred to a recent employment survey conducted by the development agency of its aid recipients. The survey found that 71 of 125 businesses receiving assistance from the agency failed to meet their employment projections. That survey also found that the work forces of 29 percent of the firms declined.

Swanick said county taxpayers have a stake in the success or failure of those companies because the county has chipped in more than $2 million since 1986 to fund the development agency.

"We are looking for good-paying, secure jobs in Western New York, and I think it's only fair that when a company applies for a loan or tax break that it be honest in predicting how many jobs it plans to create. It cheats the residents of Erie County to make promises about jobs and then break those promises," he said.

Swanick acknowledged that business stabilization and expansion also are important benchmarks in how well the firms are doing, but he maintained that he rates increased employment as the top priority.

He asked Richard T. Swist, the agency's executive director, to attend the next meeting of the legislature's Economic Development Committee to discuss the job creation survey and ways to keep employment projections on track.

Some of the firms that fell below goals include: Buffalo Airport Center, 903 jobs fewer than estimated; Air Cargo Buffalo, 430 fewer; Dynamic Enterprises-Ramada, 196 fewer; Moog Inc., 189 fewer; Curtiss-Wright Corp., 141 fewer, and Kaufman's Bakery, 114 fewer.

But the survey also found that although more than half the firms failed to meet their hiring targets, the companies receiving the agency's aid, overall, reached 99.7 percent of projected employment. The net gain was 6,973 jobs, since companies exceeding their goals made up for almost all the firms that did not.

Among those were Peter J. Schmidt, 1,022 jobs above projections; West Genesee Hotel, 300 more; Prudential Associates, 247 more; Buffalo Technical Campus, 170 more, and Charm Graphics, 103 more.