MAN, 28, IS ARRESTED IN SLASHING OF BOY, 15

Fillmore Station police charged a man with slashing a teen-age boy with a meat cleaver about 8 p.m. Monday.

Police said John Brown, 28, was arrested in his upper apartment at 35 C St. about 45 minutes after the assault. Brown was charged with second-degree assault.

Officers Mark Sentiff and William Stevenson, who made the arrest, said Brown argued with a 15-year-old boy over a hat landing on his front porch. The teen-ager was treated in Sheehan Memorial Hospital.