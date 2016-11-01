RUSTED SLIPMOUNTS MAR JEEP'S LOOKS

Q I'M WRITING BECAUSE I feel I've been cheated and ignored by a company called Mercury Tube Industries. I purchased a product called "Grizzly Side Bars" for my Suzuki Samurai jeep from them just last September and the parts called "slipmounts," which attach to the vehicle's frame, have rusted pretty good in only five months. They probably won't last much longer and they give my jeep an awful appearance.

I was told when I purchased them that they were coated with some rubbery substance for protection. The bars themselves never developed rust, just the slipmounts, which are the most important parts since they house the side bars. I paid more than $100 for them and now feel cheated, since I take pride in keeping my vehicle looking sharp and this problem is very noticeable. I wrote to the company more than a month ago, explaining my problem and asking if there were some guarantee or a way to replace these parts. I never heard a word from the company. I'm really irked by this and would appreciate your getting to the bottom of it.

-- K.B., Tonawanda

A THE ONLY "BOTTOM" we could get to is the company's bottom line, and that is that they don't think you have a problem.

"The part of the product that concerns him -- the slipmount -- is designed as a purely functional, not decorative, piece of the overall package," says Charles Mason, general sales manager for Mercury Tube in Glendale, Calif.

"It is similar in concept to the frame rails or suspension pieces of his vehicle. As they are located under the vehicle, they are constantly being hit by rocks and other road debris. There is no way to prevent the paint from being chipped off, thereby letting the bare metal underneath rust. That is why there is no warranty available to cover this occurrence.

"However, even if rusted, this product will give years of reliable service. The original appearance can be restored by a light sanding and spraying with black paint.

"I do not know who would have told him that the slipmounts were covered with a 'rubbery substance' as this is clearly not the case. I apologize if he was misinformed. I am sorry he feels cheated and ignored. Obviously, it is not in our best interest to let that occur, and I hope this explanation clears up any misunderstanding about the product and our policies."

Q I WROTE TO you back in September 1988 about an outfit that was damaged by Sweet Kleen/Dates dry cleaners. You forwarded their response to me at the end of October. I then wrote you another letter on Nov. 9, saying that their response was inaccurate and unacceptable. Since then, I have heard nothing more from you. Were you able to contact them on my behalf? I feel that my problem is definitely worth looking into and you should be able to get me some kind of response.

-- K.W., Williamsville

A IF YOU DIDN'T like their first response, we have no reason to think you'll go along with the one we recently received after contacting them again on your behalf.

They now say: "It is true she brought a dress to us to be cleaned. It had trimming on it that required custom care, but she chose not to have that process performed because it was more expensive. Unfortunately, some of the lace on the dress unraveled and she returned it to us to be re-done. The problem was solved, but she was not satisfied. Finally, she took the dress and probably has been wearing it, but she wants to be reimbursed for it. The dress must have been over two years old.

"We cannot come to an agreement with her because she wants $150 reimbursement."

If you still believe that their response is "inaccurate and unacceptable", and do not choose to negotiate the amount you are asking for reimbursement, your only alternative is to take them to Small Claims Court and see if the judge can get both parties together on a fair and equitable resolution.