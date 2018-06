Saturday's Lotto jackpot will be $18.5 million because nobody won the top prize in Wednesday's drawing, according to state lottery officials.

If one person chooses all six numbers drawn Saturday, the winner will receive about $880,000 a year for 20 years, they said. There were 141 second-prize winners of $2,500 each and 10,000 third prize winners of $91 each in Wednesday's drawing.