TOURISM BOARD SAYS '89 QUERIES SET RECORD

The Niagara County Tourism Advisory Board in 1988 had it best year ever for logging requests for information, receiving more than 220,000.

In 1987, the county received 125,594 calls and requests through the mail.

"It was a 70 percent increase (over 1987)," said Director Richard P. Renaud. "A lot more than I expected. That's phenomenal. I would have been thrilled to see 5 percent increase per year. It was a banner year."

Renaud said reasons behind the upswing are 1988 was the first full year of a toll-free number used in the Northeast and parts of Ontario and was the first full year of a new media approach. The county in 1988 had special marketing campaigns in large daily papers in Ohio and Pittsburgh in addition to several regional magazines.