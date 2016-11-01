SCHOOLS CHIEF OFFERS POLICY ON ACCIDENTS

Schools Superintendent James M. Merrins Tuesday issued several policy recommendations related to the Dec. 9 collision of a school bus and tanker truck on Route 60 and Lakeview Road.

At Tuesday's School Board meeting, Merrins discussed procedures to be used to release students involved in an accident -- either to their parents or school officials. Merrins recommended that students be examined at the site by medical personnel, and also that those should be taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk.

He urged a policy where parents of injured students would be notified by school officials first. Also, two rooms will be set aside for counseling children. Representatives of the media would be notified after parents, he said.

He said a rumor-control system also would be established, with announcements made to students and personnel.

Other recommendations include conducting meetings with officials of the Pomfret Highway Department on road conditions. Merrins said he is concerned about salting and sanding of icy roadways, especially at intersections. He noted the district is large and has varying weather conditions.

BLUE BIRD Coach Co. Inc., the transportation contractor, plans to review routes used by the buses. Merrins recommended reducing the number of times busy Route 60 must be crossed. He also recommended that only the most experienced drivers and substitute drivers be used on routes that cross Route 60.

Board President Andrew Christina thanked all personnel who responded to the accident, in which 11 of 36 children on the bus and the driver were injured. The accident occurred in a snowstorm that made road conditions dangerous.

The bus went through the stop sign at the intersection and collided with the gasoline tanker, which burst into flames.

The state Department of Transportation said the bus was inspected in August and after the accident, but nothing was wrong.

The bus driver, William Mancuso, was charged by State Police with speed too fast for conditions.

IN OTHER business, the board:

Adopted a resolution protesting a recommendation that the district receive a 0.68 percent increase in state aid, amounting to $36,549. Board members noted that under the proposed state-aid formula, a significant increase in property taxes would be necessary to maintain the quality of district educational programs. State legislators will receive copies of the resolution.

Supported raising the age for the legal possession or purchase of alcohol to 21. The Fredonia Village Board also has taken that position.

Approved the use of the district's facilities for the Chautauqua County School Boards Association's Summer Enrichment Program. Mary Kay Urbanik, assistant to the superintendent, directs the program.

Learned from Carter Town, business manager, that the cafeteria fund has a deficit because money was used for a renovation program last summer. As a result, lunch prices may have to be increased next year. However, he noted the district is serving more lunches than last year.