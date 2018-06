Local employees of the State Barge Canal have been cited for "outstanding performance and improvement" of Locks 34 and 35 by the state Department of Transportation.

John Jermano, director of the state DOT's Waterway Division, said the award was based on "annual inspections of the entire canal system's 57 locks," which indicated "the maintenance and improvement at the Lockport Locks is No. 1 in the entire system."