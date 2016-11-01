AMERICAN STEAMSHIP POSTS HIGHER EARNINGS

American Steamship Co. of Buffalo reported sharply higher earnings for the fourth quarter and full year of 1988.

The Buffalo-based Great Lakes shipping operation earned $2.4 million in the fourth quarter, up from $700,000 in the same period a year ago. GATX Corp., American Steamship's parent, said the steamship company's fourth-quarter results include a $1.7 million after-tax gain resulting from a favorable pension plan settlement.

For the year, American Steamship earned $5.3 million, up from $2.4 million. American Steamship carried 7 percent less cargo due to lower water levels in 1988, but it earned higher margins due to rate improvements and efficient operations.

In addition, the increased amount of cargo shipped northward provided a better cargo balance and improved usage of the company's ships.