COLORADO HOT SPRINGS COMFORT SKIERS' SORE, STRESSED MUSCLES SPAS

IN COLORADO, skiers top off a day of swooshing down slopes with Rocky Mountain natural therapy: bathing in mineral hot springs.

Hundreds dot the state. The Ute Indians called them Yampa, "big medicine." During the 19th century, gold and silver miners frequented them for relief from harsh winters. Today, skiers sooth stressed muscles in their therapeutic warmth while catching snowflakes on their tongues.

Several mineral hot springs are located a short drive from major ski resorts. Here is a sampling of three locations with springs open to the public.

Glenwood Springs

The world's largest mineral hot spring-fed pool, Glenwood Hot Springs sits among snow-covered mountains less than an hour drive from Aspen, Snowmass, Beaver Creek and Vail, host of the 1989 World Alpine Ski Championships.

The first to envision the resort potential of the spring's 124- to 130-degree waters was Capt. Isaac Cooper, a miner and Civil War veteran. By 1890 the resort boasted a mineral pool built with native stone and an impressive red sandstone bathhouse (now administrative offices) designed by a Vienna architect and costing $100,000. According to local legend, the structure once contained Roman baths on the lower level and a casino -- black tie required -- on the third floor.

The springs that allured Doc Holliday, Diamond Jim Brady and Buffalo Bill Cody continue to fascinate travelers. The resort's larger pool is 405 feet long and 100 feet wide at one point. Lap lanes, two diving boards and 90-degree water create a playful environment for swimming, lounging on floats and water games.

The temperature of the 100-foot-long therapy pool is an inviting 102 to 104 degrees. Here, bathers relax in the mineral water's muscle-soothing heat while mist hovering overhead cushions their thoughts from mundane cares. To enhance the water's therapy, soakers recline in whirl jet chairs that stir up a bubbling, massaging turbulence.

While snow on surrounding slopes reflects the winter sun or a moon-bathed sky, the springs fulfill their "big medicine" promise of escape from life's demands.

Steamboat Springs

Over 150 hot springs steam in this stretch of the Yampa River valley. One's rhythmic chugging -- so similar to the sound of Mississippi steamboats -- inspired the town founder, James Crawford, to name the settlement Steamboat Springs.

Here, skiers can vary their outings from swimming at the town's modern facility to soaking in a laid-back remote setting.

Steamboat Springs Health and Recreation Association on the southeast edge of town occupies Heart Springs, discovered by settlers in 1875.

In the early 1900s, the city constructed an 84-by-100-foot pool, now remembered for an extraordinary bather. On a wintry February morning, an elk plunged into the water while attempting to escape a pack of dogs. Newspaper articles noting the 1917 event still hang on the entry wall.

Today, Heart Springs sits in the midst of a modern athletic complex with an Olympic-sized pool (80 degrees) and a hot mineral soaking pool (101 degrees). A non-profit membership association owns and maintains this clean, recently renovated facility.

Those who prefer a natural setting will enjoy Strawberry Park Hot Springs. For a more exhilarating outing, the hearty combine bathing with cross-country skiing.

In the past, that wasn't an option. Winter bathers had to ski two miles from a public parking area to the springs. Now that the owner has contracted a snow plower, one can drive to the entrance. (Snow tires or chains and unshakeable winter driving skills are recommended.)

Located six miles north of town, its hot spring pools hug the edge of a stream that courses through a narrow valley. Halfway up a hillside, steam spews from a two-inch diameter opening in gray-black rock. A trickle of water, ranging from 124 to 147 degrees, expands into a foot-wide rivulet as it flows down the slope into a retaining pool. The water then ripples over the wall of cement-mortared rocks into two tiered soaking pools.

Bathers maintain the water temperature at about 100 degrees by opening and closing a wooden gate between the stream and the first soaking pool. A plunge in the stream invigorates them.

The setting dazzles bathers with a snow-garbed nature show. Ponderosa pines crown the spring's hillside. Snow-laden scrub oaks border the rocky slope. Patches of green grass thrive on the water's radiating heat.

On the opposite slope, arriving bathers descend on gentle switchback road to the office, a log cabin. Intrusions on nature are minimal -- pine rail ties that brace the steps down the path, a rope-railed wooden bridge that crosses the stream and wooden trash barrels.

The rustic environment, combined with the water's therapeutic warmth, soon soothes concerns and aches into tranquility and mellowness. Gentle conversations spiral through the steam. Someone pulls out a baguette of bread and cheese from his backpack. Another person extracts crisp apples from hers. Yet another passes around a large water bottle to assuage dehydration.

As the water softens muscles, it dissolves formalities and inhibitions. Sharing an impromptu picnic, strangers soon become friends for that day, for a run on the slopes the next day, and possibly for years to come.

Idaho Springs

In the 1860s, two Clear Creek gold miners bemoaned their rotten luck. Every time they tunneled into Santa Fe Mountain, they struck hot water. But in their misfortune, Dr. E. M. Cummings saw "liquid gold." He bought them out, built a log bathhouse and began charging for health baths.

Today, the muted glow of "liquid gold" radiates throughout the hot springs pool of Indian Springs Resort. Winter sunshine flows through the translucent domed roof. The pool's water reflects a lush, tropical setting while Hawaiian ginger perfumes the air.

Indian Springs Resort lures homebound skiers into the comfort of a last chance soak. Whether returning from Aspen, Steamboat Springs, Vail, Breckenridge or Winter Park, those driving along Interstate 70 pass through its home, Idaho Springs. Because of its proximity to Denver (35 miles west), travelers can readily gauge their time available for bathing.

Under the pool dome, fan palms, banana and rubber trees, Spanish bayonets and brilliant red hibiscus partition tables and chairs into cozy conversation groupings. The T-shaped pool (91 degrees) provides an area for lap swimming, another for casual bathing, and a walled corner with underwater stone benches for soaking.

Santa Fe Mountain forms one wall of pool area. Pink fuchsia, impatiens and peace lilies dot asparagus vines with their distinct colors. Lush, green moss hugs the natural rock as water trickles down the wall.

Several feet below the lodge, two tunnels penetrate the mountain and house the mineral baths. Although they evoke images of dimly-lit mine shafts, their quietude creates a serene atmosphere. Bathers can stage their water therapy by soaking first in walk-in tubs with 104-degree water, then in those with 108- and 122-degree water.

Before departing, many skiers add a final glow to their mountain tans by lounging on decks off the pool area. Then, like Jesse James, Walt Whitman and Sarah Bernhardt before them, they say farewell to this "liquid gold" and resume their journeys down the mountain.

Glenwood Hot Springs is off Exit 116 of Interstate 70, three hours west of Denver. The pool is less than an hour drive from Aspen, Snowmass, Beaver Creek and Vail ski areas and less than 30 minutes from Ski Sunlight. Other ski resorts -- Copper Mountain, Breckenridge, Keystone, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland -- are 80 to 90 miles away.

Admission is $5.25 ($3 for ages 2 to 12). It is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. in winter; 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. in summer, daily except the second Wednesday of the month, September through May, for maintenance.

Facilities include locker rooms, showers, whirl jet chairs (25 cents), a poolside restaurant, cocktail lounge and athletic club.

Steamboat Springs Health and Recreation Association is three hours west of Denver via I-70, Colorado Highway 9 and U.S. 40. Steamboat Village and the ski slopes are two miles from the pool.

Admission is $3.75 (ages 13-17, $2.50; 3-12 and senior citizens, $1). Hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., winter and summer; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. fall and spring. Open year-round except on Christmas Day.

Facilities include locker rooms, sauna, showers, massage, child care, weight room and exercise classes.

Strawberry Park Hot Springs is six miles north of Steamboat Springs. Take Seventh Street to Park Road, which merges with Strawberry Park Road, and continue to the road's end.

Admission is $4 (under 12, $1). It is open 10 a.m. to midnight year-round.

Facilities are rustic (no lockers, showers, plumbing); the office can be used for changing clothes; pit toilets. Take bottled water to counteract dehydration and food if you plan to stay several hours. Nude bathing is permitted.

Indian Springs Resort is off Exit 240 of I-70 at 302 Soda Creek Road, 35 miles west of Denver.

Admission for tunnel tubs is $7.75 per person, no time limit; private baths for couples and families, $7.75 per person; covered swimming pool, $4.75 per person.

The swimming pool is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; tunnel baths, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; private baths, 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Facilities include lockers, showers, massage, restaurant and hotel.