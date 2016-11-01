FOUR BID TO DEVELOP DUNKIRK TOURISM PLAN

Plans for the development of the Dunkirk's resources for tourism will be part of this year's work for the Seaway Trail.

At a closed-door session Thursday morning, Seaway Trail and community representatives reviewed proposals from four consultants.

The state will spend $20,000 for the work that will develop a plan for the city. A decision is expected by Feb. 1, Stephen Brown, Trail Tourism Planner said, after the session.

The plan would focus on what is unique about the city, seeking to bring more people into the city and have them stay. Brown said the Seaway Trail corporation is trying to convince people there is more to be seen upstate than the Thousand Islands and Niagara Falls.

Another idea would have tourists use the city as a base for day trips to various adjacent areas.

The consultants who answered the request for proposals include the Sponsored Research Office of the Fredonia State College, Tommy L. Brown and Associates of Cornell University, Economic Consultants Organization Inc. of Buffalo and Phoenix Associates of Rochester.