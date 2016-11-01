PIONEER SUPERINTENDENT HONORED BY MAGAZINE

Superintendent Henry B. Heslop of Pioneer Central School is a third Western New York educator who has been rated as among the nation's 100 top educators by the Executive Educator, a magazine for professional educators.

Since 1977 Heslop has directed the Pioneer District which embraces parts of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Erie and Wyoming counties. Before that, he was for 17 years superintendent of the Odessa-Montour District in Schuyler County. He was cited for Pioneer's computer and robotics education programs and its development of a special education system unusual for a small district.