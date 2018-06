Services for Gordon J. Rush, 61, of Ontario Street will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St. Burial will be in Cold Spring Cemetery.

Rush died Thursday (Jan. 19, 1989) at his home. He was an Army veteran of World War II.

Survivors include a son, Richard of California; three daughters, Diane of California, Brenda, and Johanna; a brother, Robert of California, and a sister, June Spillman.