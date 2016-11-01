FIREFIGHTER OWES LIFE TO COLLEAGUE KILLED IN BLAZE

Aside from his closest friends and family -- which includes 11 brothers and sisters -- perhaps no one felt the loss of Firefighter George McCastle Jr. as much as Buffalo Fire Lt. Charles Mullins.

Mullins owed McCastle his life.

Mullins recalled Monday being saved from a fire 5 1/2 years ago. Terror gripped him as he and McCastle lay trapped under the roof of a burning house, with their air supply running low.

Of the dozens of fires that Mullins has battled in his 20 years as a firefighter, that one stays in his memory. He remembers every detail, as if it happened yesterday: the street address, the towering flames and the third-story roof that buckled, trapping him and McCastle atop a house engulfed in flames.

Still wondering how McCastle did it, Mullins said:

"He saved us both by somehow getting out from under the roof. By him getting out, he saved himself -- and me."

McCastle first attempted to free the lieutenant by himself, then summoned help from firefighters, who helped lift the weighty tar-and-stone roofing off Mullins' air tank.

"I thought, 'This could be it for me,' " Mullins said, recalling the July 1983 fire that later would earn the then-rookie McCastle the Edward H. Butler Silver Medal for heroism. "I was in conversation with George when all of a sudden he said he was free. I couldn't believe it. I knew it meant others would come if I could hold on."

McCastle, 35, a member of the Fire Department for nearly six years, died in a fire early Sunday morning at his girlfriend's house on Vermont Street. He was off-duty at the time.

His girlfriend, Mildred Castro, 26, her sister, brother-in-law and six children escaped the 5 a.m. blaze at 186 Vermont St.

Among the rescuers were two Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. employees, who used the lift bucket of their truck to remove people from a second-floor porch.

"Everything happened so fast," said Paul Camp, a Niagara Mohawk trouble-mechanic who, with Joseph Goretti, scooped several people from the porch. "We saw a lot of kids. There was a lot of hysteria. . . . We thought everyone had gotten onto the porch. It wasn't until later that they said there was a fatality."

McCastle apparently opened the front door after hearing a loud blast and was hit by a back flash of flames that ignited his clothing, according to Investigator Joseph Minsterman, who talked to two of the children who escaped the fire.

McCastle apparently got Ms. Castro to wake up the children, then ran to the shower to try to extinguish his burning robe, Minsterman said.

He apparently collapsed in the shower, where he was found by firefighters. An autopsy showed he died of smoke inhalation. Police have been unable to question Ms. Castro to find out what she could tell them about the fire, Detective David Hahn of the Fire Investigation Unit said Monday evening. She still is under sedation and listed in serious but stable condition in Sheehan Memorial Hospital.

Investigators Sunday suspected the cause was electrical, but Monday the arson unit received several telephone calls suggesting the fire had been set. Investigators have not uncovered any reason why anyone would have set the fire, Hahn said.

McCastle was mourned Monday by friends and family members who remember him as a good-natured person with a pleasant personality. Wherever he went, friends say, McCastle left an impression.

"He was the type of person who would cross the street to say hello to you," said Fire Commissioner Albert Duke, who interviewed McCastle when he first applied to become a firefighter and assisted him through the training academy and his first years on the job.

"He was a dear friend. He was a cheerful person. He lifted your spirits. . . . He's going to be a big loss to all of us."

Leah Doherty, an instructor at the State University of Buffalo who taught McCastle in a math class in the early 1980s, said, "I remember him as a very energetic person and as someone who was full of life. I never saw him depressed."

McCastle, who worked on the first platoon at Engine 2, was described by fellow firefighters Monday as being in excellent physical condition.

A former student at the Wan Joo Lee Elite Tae Kwon Do Federation, where he was a second-degree black belt, McCastle taught martial arts for the past six years in an annex of First Presbyterian Church on Symphony Circle. Among his students were children as young as 5 years old and Buffalo police and fire officials.

Less than a year after the rescue McCastle proved his mettle again.

This time McCastle, a Buffalo native who graduated from McKinley High School, spotted two men carrying a television set from a neighbor's home on Pennsylvania Street. Af ter following the pair for a few blocks and watching them enter a nearby apartment, McCastle ducked into his firehouse and alerted police. Officers made three arrests and recovered the stolen merchandise.

"He was a leader-type person," said McCastle's younger brother, Raymond. "He was like the boss of the family when my mother and father were not around. He kept us all in check."

Another brother, John, recalled the stories McCastle used to tell about firefighting. The intensity of the accounts eventually drew John into the profession, too. Another brother, Cecil, is planning to enter the Fire Academy.

Now a firefighter with Engine 18, John recalled:

"He'd sit back and tell me stories about firefighting. The interest and enthusiasm he would express -- it made me hungry. He told the good and the bad. . . . He never told me I should be a firefighter. He left it up to me. To this day, I have no regrets and no fear."

George McCastle is survived by his father, George B. Sr. of Los Angeles; two sons, Bitalo and Shomari; a daughter, Mandesia; six brothers, Herman and Wyatt, both of Philadelphia, and Raymond, John C., Donald and Cecil; five sisters, Sandra Hill, Denise Fauntleroy and Shiela, all of Philadelphia, and Lila Marie Spinney and Wiley Jean Harris, both of Birmingham, Ala.

A funeral with full departmental honors will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday in First Presbyterian Church, 1 Symphony Circle. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery on Walden Avenue.