ACCIDENT AT GRAND ISLAND PLANT SPEWS FUMES THAT SICKEN 13

Thirteen employees of a Grand Island electronics company were treated in three area hospitals after inhaling fumes Monday during an accident at the plant.

The accident occurred at the Emerson Industrial Controls Division, when at least one electronic circuit board was submerged in solder for an excessive period of time, causing the fumes, authorities said. The company, at 3036 Alt Blvd., produces components for industrial motors.

The fumes caused nausea, vomiting, headaches, abdominal pains, dizziness and itching in the eyes and noses of at least three of the employees, according to Erie County Emergency Medical Services.

At least one employee became unconscious, said Keith Wood, assistant chief of the Grand Island Fire Company. Three rescue vehicles and 19 firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians were dispatched to the scene at 1:45 p.m.

Chief Ray Pauley described the fumes as hydrogen bromide, a noxious chemical that is dangerous if inhaled in large amounts.

The employees were taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston and Kenmore Mercy Hospital in the Town of Tonawanda.

"The fumes were really bad," said Charlene Veres, 36, who works in the building. "They went through the whole plant. We had girls passing out all over."

"If I hadn't gotten out, I would have passed out," she said, noting that the fumes made her nauseous and gave her a headache.

"Fumes started going through the plant," said Patricia Klein, 34, another employee. "It really smelled bad. Some of us girls left and went into the cafeteria."

Ms. Klein, who said she felt nauseous, light-headed and dizzy, noted the room where the incident occurred is poorly ventilated, only making the problem worse.

"I think something should be done there," she said.

Frank A. Pirrone, Emerson spokesman, would not give details about the incident or reveal the conditions of employees.

"We're not sure that was the cause. We're still investigating it," he said, when asked to confirm whether the boards caused the fumes.

Those treated in Memorial Medical Center were identified as Martha Sebastian, 53, of 178 67th St., Niagara Falls; Kathleen Wrobel, 62, of 4676 Creek Road, Lewiston, and Ms. Klein, 5069 Townline Road, Sanborn.

Also, Mary Wilson, 37, 2208 Pierce Ave., Niagara Falls; Ms. Veres, 875 Oneida St., Lewiston; Geraldine Fusarelli, 52, of 451 Fuller Place, Lewiston, and Candace, Rieker, 38, 754 16th St., Niagara Falls.

Those treated in Mount St. Mary's were identified as Linda Mercurio, 33, 841 East River Road, Grand Island; Cheryl Maacks, 29, 347 71st St., Niagara Falls, and Michelle Manera, 19, 9226 Niemel Drive, Niagara Falls.

Treated in Kenmore Mercy Hospital were Karen Manusczewski, 28, 1875 Pierce Ave., Niagara Falls; Joyce Gavlak, 51, 3370 Greenway Ave., Grand Island, and Barbara Legresley, 54, 42 Shoreham Blvd.