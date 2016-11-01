LEGISLATURE TO TRY AGAIN IN NIAGARA

The 19-member Niagara County Legislature will try again to elect a chairman during a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the County Courthouse.

The session was arranged Friday after eight of the nine Republicans and two of the 10 Democrats petitioned him to notify members of the session, Legislature Clerk David J. Kyzmir said.

"The only reason given on the petition is 'to conduct the business of Niagara County,' " Kyzmir said.

Special meetings must be requested by at least 10 members of the Legislature.

KYZMIR SAID all GOP members except H. William Feder, Niagara Falls, signed the petition. The eight were joined by Democrats Richard M. Shanley, hold-over chairman of the Legislature, and Michael J. McKernan, both of Lockport.

Besides the continuing effort to elect a permanent chairman, Kyzmir indicated that "a full agenda for the meeting will be developed," but he said specific subjects were not yet clarified.

Ronald L. Perry, R-Newfane, deputy minority leader, said there were "indications" following last Tuesday's inconclusive meeting that some members of both political parties "wanted a special meeting to be called."

Efforts to elect a chairman at that meeting failed in a 9 to 9 vote. The candidates were Legislators William L. Ross, D-Wheatfield, and Lee Simonson, R-Lewiston.

Legislator Laurence M. Haseley, R-Lockport, said: "We just want to resolve (the chairmanship issue) and let the Legislature name a chairman rather than have the county clerk do it."

ROSS IS considered to be a compromise candidate, who was selected by the executive board of the Niagara County Democratic Committee after the party's 10 votes in the County Legislature were divided among three candidates, giving none of them a majority.

The three Democrats who were announced candidates for the $14,150-a-year chairmanship are Shanley, Doris Skivington of Niagara Falls and John S. Tylec of North Tonawanda.

Shanley, seeking re-election to a sixth one-year term as chairman, ran into opposition because of his involvement in a controversial trip to Miami last year. Investigators later determined the trip amounted to little more than a vacation for him and fellow Democrats McKernan and Anthony J. Manna, D-Pendleton.

Mrs. Skivington and Tylec were members of the investigative committee that probed circumstances of the trip and later recommended that the three legislators repay the county a total of $1,700 they claimed for expenses. The re-payments have been made.

If the Legislature is unable to agree on a new chairman by Feb. 1, County Clerk Raymond Beiter is empowered to appoint a chairman. Beiter, a Democrat from Pendleton, has not said whom he would appoint.