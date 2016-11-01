LANCASTER GIRDS FOR TRASH COLLECTIONS

There will be a $71.28 charge for trash collection appearing on Town of Lancaster tax bills, which property owners will receive shortly.

The charge will cover refuse collection beginning June 1 by the town refuse district which includes the Village of Lancaster, but not the Village of Depew.

A contractor will be chosen by March to perform the collections, and it will be the first publicly financed trash service for residents of the portion of the town outside the villages.

Refuse collection outside the villages is now handled by private contractors hired by homeowners, and residents should be careful to not pay for private service beyond May 31, Town Supervisor Stanley J. Keysa said. The district will take over collections within the Village of Lancaster, where a village contract with a private collection service expires May 31.

The new service will provide collections for all households and small businesses, but commercial establishments maintaining dumpsters will not be included, Keysa said.

The charge, labeled "refuse" on the town and county tax bills to be mailed this week, reflects the estimated cost of service for the last seven months of 1989 based on what other municipalities are paying, Keysa said.

Disposal costs are established by Cheektowaga's contract for the Occidental Chemical Corp. waste-to-energy plant at Niagara Falls, which applies to Lancaster and other members h Collections

of the Northeast Refuse Disposal Board.

Next year, there will probably be a sliding scale based on the amount of refuse generated by each household and business served, instead of a flat rate, Keysa said.

"We hope to be able to modify the billing system to encourage people to reduce the amount of garbage," he explained.

An advisory committee headed by Councilman John Miller and consisting of Village Trustee Jerome Collins, Village Public Works Superintendent Richard Bulman, County Legislator Ralph Mohr, R-Lancaster; David Lechner, Donald Symer and Thomas Fiordaliso are preparing specifications for the refuse-collection contract.

The Town Board is expected to call for bids next month.