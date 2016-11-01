INVESTIGATORS PROBE CLARENCE GARAGE FIRE

The Erie County Sheriff's Department Arson Task Force is investigating a fire that destroyed a residential garage at 9925 Greiner Road, Clarence, about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters from the Clarence Volunteer Fire Company kept the flames from spreading to the house, which is owned and occupied by James Bochiechio, Chief Douglas Larkin said. The amount of damage was undetermined.

The fire also destroyed a car and a riding mower in the garage, Larkin said.