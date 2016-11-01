ONTARIO HORSES WIN AT RACEWAY

Invaders from Ontario tracks swept the first two divisions of the initial leg of the Winterfest Stake for pacers 5 and younger Saturday at Buffalo Raceway.

Valuable Item captured the first of four divisions in 2:04 4/5 , defeating Mr Buxx by 2 1/2 lengths. Co-owner Ted Jacobs drove the 3-year-old betting favorite, who returned $3.20. Valuable Item had been campaigning at Greenwood Raceway.

Bonus Bret, in from London Raceway for the Winterfest, scored a gate-to-wire victory in the second division, beating Alet Bo by 4 lengths in 2:05 1/5 . Ed McNeight Jr. drove Bonus Bret, a 4-year-old, who paid $16.60.

Daylon Cobra won the $5,000 feature in 2:01 1/5 , finishing a length in front of Point The Way to pay $13.40.

The ninth and 10th races, both condition paces for purses of $2,200, are today's co-features.

Dear Customer, winner of three in a row before finishing a disappointing sixth in his last race, heads the field of eight in the 10th race. Ed McNeight, Jr. will drive the 5-year-old from post No. 7.

Gantcher, a beaten favorite his last time out, will go against seven opponents in the ninth. Trainer Gary Hobbs will pilot 4-year-old son of No Nukes from post No. 2.

First post is 1:30 p.m.