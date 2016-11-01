DUPLICATE BRIDGE

Local players had a great deal of success in the Grand Island sectionals early this month in the Holiday Inn on Grand Island. In women's pairs, Alice Wile and Barb Libby won first place, while Marge Schomers and Alice Wile took second. In men's pairs, Jim Mathis and Bob Freedman were first, with Buddy Seidenberg and Jacques Stehlin in second.

Master's pairs, first, Jacques Stehlin and Seymour Strickberger; second, Claire Chodorow and Bev Cohen; non-master's pairs, Scotty Wade and Jane Yates; flight A pairs, John Sinclair and Christine Urbanek; flight B pairs, Anne Watkins and Rita Sofia; flight C pairs, Tom and Francis Considine; flight A teams, first, Bob Freedman, Jim Mathis, Buddy Seidenberg and Christine Urbanek; second, Sue Bergman, Harvey Cheung, and Barb and Paul Libby.

Novice Swiss: Myra Rozik, Pat Adelman, Marie Schillo and Ann Boness; Friday novices: Eugene and Florence Lojewski; Saturday afternoon novices: Ron Kaiser and Dave Branch; Saturday evening novices: Eugene and Florence Lojewski and William Picillo and Joan Pasnik.

Winners of the Lockport Duplicate Club tournament Tuesday evening were Louise Mink and Shirley Weintraub with a 64 percent; Walt Majewski and Judy Marshall were second with 59 percent. In the novice section, Margaret Anderson and Millicent Russell had 68.5 percent.

Aurora Duplicate Club's Tuesday evening club tournament was won by Patti and Richard Rasmus with a 63 percent game; Ethel Anderson and Marion Guglielmi were second with 57 percent.

Duplicate Scores

Alan's Club Monday evening Novice: north-south, Doreen Zacher and Mary Hardick, 18; east-west, Audrey Ross and Peggy Gessert, 15.5; possible 24.

Alan's Club Tuesday evening -- Howell: Adam Dzimian and Irving Hill, 43.5, possible 72.

Alan's Club Wednesday evening -- North-south, Frank and Doris Coburn, 80.5; east-west, Vivian Greene and Shirley Lojacono, 69.5; possible 120.

Alan's Club Friday evening -- Howell: Spero and Louise Yianilos, 27, possible 50.

Buffalo Whist Monday (Jan. 9) -- North-south, Betty Fudeman and Laura Bylebyl, 152; east-west, Trudy Manaher and Betty Ostolski, 133; possible 243.

Buffalo Whist Monday (Jan. 16) -- North-south, Mary McKenna and Joan Rose, 185; east-west, Chris Urbanck and John Sinclair, 191; possible 286.

Center Wednesday afternoon -- North-south, Audrey Philips and Judi Fisher, 111.5, possible 189; east-west, Renzo Renzoni and Mary Dowd, 104; possible 168.

Center Thursday afternoon -- Howell: Corky Dye and Bernice Baker, 61.5; Frank Tripi and Renzo Renzoni, 60; possible 96.

Delaware Wednesday evening -- North-south, Charles and Mary Dienst, 124; east-west, Skip Lareon and Vera Schrader, 120; possible 216.

East Aurora Sunday -- North-south, Rhoda and Will Eagle, 113; east-west, Marian and Al Guglielmi, 109; possible 189.

East Aurora Wednesday -- North-south, Virginia Ehret and Frank Parsons, east-west, Gini Roth and Norma Williams, 46.5; possible 80.

Gibson Tuesday afternoon -- North-south, Betty Fudeman and Shirley Weintraub, 127.5, possible 216; east-west, Bessie Salacuse and Love Farrell, 117, possible 192.

Graduate's Wednesday -- North-south, Judy and Herb Harvey, 94; east-west, Laney and Bob Fuller, 96; possible 144.

Hamburg Community Monday -- North-south, Bob Andersen and Don Woodworth, 128; east-west, Bill and Peg Rieker, 149; possible 216.

Humboldt Tuesday -- Howell: Cleveland Fleming and David Bradshaw, 55.5; Bunyon Williams and Mostiller, 50; possible 84.

Margaret McCarthy Friday -- North-south, Barbara Berg and Marvin Morris, 116; east-west, Renzo Renzoni and Mary Dowd, 104. Handicap: east-west, Dorothy and Ed Rupp, 104.5.

North Tonawanda YWCA Friday night -- Howell: Vince Pesce and Bev Traina, 95; Florence Smith and Ellen Spalding, 82; possible 144.

Orchard Park Tuesday evening -- Howell: Eli and Dorothy Rey, 33.5; Ruth Healy and Mina Marchand, 29.5; possible 48.