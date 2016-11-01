CARUCCI IS ELECTED TO A SEAT ON THE FOOTBALL WRITERS BOARD

Buffalo News Sports Reporter Vic Carucci was voted to the Board of Directors of the Professional Football Writers of America at its annual Super Bowl meeting Friday in Miami. Carucci, who has covered the Bills and pro football for The News since 1982, will be the board's American Conference East Division representative.

Carucci was not in Miami when the vote was taken. He was called home late Thursday to assist his wife, Rhonda, in the birth of their second child, Lindsay Marie. The Caruccis have another daughter, Kristen, 3.

Don Pierson of the Chicago Tribune was selected to replace Glen Sheeley of the Atlanta Constitution as president of the PFWA.