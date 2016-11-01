CULTURAL ILLITERACY A GROWING CONCERN

In the early months of his presidential campaign -- long before his pollsters, media consultants and political handlers intervened -- candidate George Bush made it known that he aspired to be thought of as our "education president." Even though the great "literacy" question of the 1988 campaign turned out to be whether or not we could "read" his lips, Bush will have the opportunity to shape public policy on a number of education-related issues that will likely influence America's readiness to advance into the 21st century.

Unfortunately, there is nothing approaching a consensus on what ought to be done about the state of American education. Not only is functional illiteracy a widespread problem -- particularly among minorities, low-income families and others systematically assigned to inferior, resource-starved schools -- but even in America's most privileged neighborhoods educational standards have so declined (or have become so marginalized within their own professional niches) that the integrity of our cultural heritage, our awareness of the world that surrounds us, and even the exercise of our political liberties and viability of our form of government are being compromised by our inability to pass this common body of knowledge from one generation to the next.

Books such as Jonathan Kozol's "Illiterate America," E. D. Hirsch's "Cultural Literacy," and Allan Bloom's "The Closing of the American Mind" have focused attention on these inadequacies, thereby inspiring a lively cross-cultural debate amongst intellectuals. But even on the grass-roots level, our personnel managers and private employers have observed marked deficiencies in the verbal, mathematical, and reasoning skills of the young people seeking entry into the American work force in recent years: a trend that threatens our productivity and our political and economic independence.

Three recent books on the "cultural literacy" issue offer widely divergent perspectives on the scale of the problem, its causes, and what needs to be done in a practical sense to address it.

Former U.S. Secretary of Education William J. Bennett's "Our Children and Our Country: Improving America's Schools & Affirming the Common Culture" (Simon & Schuster) is a collection of "stump speeches" made by Bennett during his tenure (1985-1988) in the second term of the Reagan administration.

Bennett approached the office as a sort of bully pulpit from which he could engage in a high profile, populist campaign of advocacy on behalf of a return to a basic "core curriculum" of required academic studies and the reintroduction of "traditional" American values into the nation's classrooms.

The reforms Bennett favors include standardized testing of and merit pay for teachers, the restoration of civics and history courses to high school curricula, and a comprehensive model of "core" studies for his mythical "James Madison High School."

As might be expected from a major voice in American conservative politics, Bennett's speeches are generously peppered with references to the virtues of Reaganomics, the evils of communism and Soviet influence around the globe, and the moral superiority of the West in general and the American political and free enterprise systems in particular.

'Objective' Study

An "objective" examination of how our schools and students are doing with respect to cultural awareness is available in Diane Ravitch and Chester E. Finn Jr.'s "What Do Our 17 Year Olds Know?," a report on the First National Assessment of Historical and Literary Knowledge commissioned by the National Endowment for theHumanities. A companion study to the widely-disseminated National Commission on Excellence in Education's "A Nation at Risk" (1983), this report -- three years in the making -- utilized surveys and objective test results across a wide sampling base to document the actual degree of cultural ignorance exhibited by our nation's high school seniors.

Like Bennett they make a series of curriculum-related recommendations, but unlike him they acknowledge the limitations of their study and steer away from sweeping cultural generalizations.

Polyvalent Energies

Perhaps the most open-ended, pluralistic contribution to the cultural literacy discussion to date is "The Graywolf Annual Five: Multi-Cultural Literacy" (Graywolf Press), a lively collection of essays edited by Rick Simonson and Scott Walker. Intended as an antidote to the narrowness and ethnic homogeneity of what Bloom and Hirsch maintain is our "common culture," this anthology positively bubbles over with polyvalent energies. The essays range from James Baldwin's 1963 "A Talk to Teachers" (about racial understanding in "a dangerous time") to Paula Gunn Allen's "Who Is Your Mother?", which traces both white feminism and our concept of a "federal" government to Native American roots. Wendell Berry writes of the agrarian sense of community, while Gloria Anzaldua delves into the para-reality of shamanism. Michelle Cliff and Carlos Fuentes offer memoirs of growing up as "colonized" foreigners in an English-speaking world.

Buffalo-born novelist Ishmael Reed offers perhaps the most compelling argument that the Bloom/Hirsch view of American culture is mean-spirited and obsolete. In "America: The Multinational Society," he maintains that our "common heritage" is simply that we assimilate from one another productively. Our society is not a "melting pot"; it is a "cultural bouillabaisse" that grows thicker and richer with each addition. As for the "moral superiority" of American culture and Western Civilization, Reed insists that a modern information-oriented state "that depends upon contacts with an international community can no longer behave as if it dwelled in a 'Zion Wilderness' surrounded by beasts and pagans."

State University of Buffalo Professor Michele Wallace decries the derogation of minority artists and writers to what she calls "cultural detention centers," while calling for a "Rainbow Coalition of the Mind" in her essay "Invisibility Blues". Editors Simonson and Walker, in a misguided ecumenical gesture, conclude the volume with their own alternative list of cultural references intended (apparently without irony) as a supplement to Hirsch and associates' various "essential" lists and cultural lexicons.

Their list, like Hirsch's own, is a gimmick that trivializes both the process and value of cultural education, turning it into a kind of upscale parlor game or an esoteric TV game show without prizes.