MIDWAY SET FOR FESTIVAL FINALE

Santa's Magical Midway Carnival will conclude its six-day run this weekend as a major feature of the continuing Festival of Lights celebration here and across the border in Niagara Falls, Ont.

The midway will be in operation in the Niagara Falls Convention and Civic Center through Sunday, while other events and the holiday illumination of the tourist areas of both cities will continue into the new year.

Closing ceremonies for the 44-day festival here will take place Jan. 8, but the companion festival on the Canadian side of the Niagara River will continue through Feb. 18.

Santa's Magical Midway is an effort to bring the excitement of a summer carnival into a winter setting. It features 18 amusement rides, including a Ferris wheel, bumper cars and kiddie rides, inside the Convention Center. Carnival games also are offered.

The Festival of Lights Juried Art Show will remain on display through Jan. 16 in the Lobby Gallery of the Occidental Chemical Center building, 360 Rainbow Blvd. South, and the OxyLights outdoor sound and sight show will be presented on the south wall of the building from 5 to 10 p.m. nightly, except Monday, through Jan. 8.

A Christmas Tree Festival to benefit the United Cerebral Palsy Foundation continues through Jan. 8 in the Factory Outlet Mall, 1900 Military Road, Town of Niagara.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board said the international cataracts would be lighted from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. nightly through Jan. 7, and from 6:30 to 9 p.m. thereafter.

Events scheduled during the remainder of the Festival of Lights here include:

Today -- Santa's Magical Midway Carnival, noon to 11 p.m. in the Convention Center; Rob Allen Magic Show at 4 and 6 p.m. in the Convention Center; "Daredevils of Niagara" slide show, 5:30 to 9 p.m. in the Prospect Park Visitors Center; "Impressions of Niagara" multimedia program, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Convention Center; Mount Carmel Folk Singers at 7 p.m. in the Wintergarden, and TNT Brass Quintet at 8 p.m. in the Wintergarden.

Saturday -- Santa's Magical Midway Carnival, noon to 11 p.m. in the Convention Center.

Sunday -- Santa's Magical Midway Carnival, noon to 11 p.m. in the Convention Center.

Monday -- No performances scheduled, but tourist areas and the falls will be illuminated.

Tuesday -- "Two Guitars," musicians, at 7 p.m. in the Wintergarden.

Wednesday -- "Niagara in Winter" slide show, 5:30 to 9 p.m. in the Prospect Park Visitors Center.

Thursday -- "Impressions of Niagara" multimedia program, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Convention Center.

Next Friday -- "Daredevils of Niagara" slide show, 5:30 to 9 p.m. in the Prospect Park Visitors Center, and "Impressions of Niagara" multimedia program, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Convention Center.

Jan. 7 -- "Niagara in Winter" slide show, 5:30 to 9 p.m. in the Prospect Park Visitors Center; "Impressions of Niagara" multimedia program, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the convention center, and Niagara University vs. Colgate basketball game, 7:30 p.m. in the Convention Center.

The programs are subject to change.