OILERS' ORNERY TACTICS DRAW BILLS' ATTENTION

Teams that face the Houston Oilers must work at restraining themselves.

Invariably, there will come a time when someone playing opposite Houston's offense or defense will have the desire to throw a punch. And it almost always will be in response to a fist or an elbow that has been discreetly delivered by an Oiler.

"You can just take so much," Buffalo Bills nose tackle Fred Smerlas said Wednesday. "Then, you get frustrated."

In last Saturday's wild-card playoff loss to the Oilers, the Cleveland Browns became frustrated. Some of their players retaliated to blatant, post-whistle cheap-shots, and they were the ones who were penalized.

Early last season, in their dramatic come-from-behind victory over Houston, the Bills became frustrated, too. A brawl finally erupted, resulting in the ejection of two Bills (defensive end Bruce Smith and linebacker Darryl Talley) and one Oiler (offensive tackle Doug Williams).

After the game, a disgusted Buffalo coach Marv Levy, in reference to the fact Smith was a Pro Bowler-to-be and Williams was a mediocre stopgap, said, "We lost Miss America, they lost Ma Kettle."

Sunday's divisional-round playoff match between the teams isn't likely to be any friendlier. So, with the Oilers' reputation in mind, Levy made it a point this week to caution his players against throwing the second punch.

"I told them, 'Don't do something of a foolish, retaliatory nature. Maybe the other team's trying to provoke you,'" he said. "I mentioned it to the whole team. There are some guys who are shorter-fused and more volatile than others, but I would rather say it to the whole team at once."

"The Oilers are an aggressive team, and they do take a few shots right at the buzzer . . . maybe a few seconds afterward," Smerlas said. "But there are a lot of tough guys in this league, and they (the Oilers) keep taking shots and people reciprocate."

"They've kind of taken on the personality of their coach (Jerry Glanville) and gotten a little more and more that way every year," center Kent Hull pointed out.

"Houston's going to be Houston," said Smith. "They do whatever they have to do to try to win the ballgame -- going after the whistle, whatever. That's just their style."

How will Smith cope with the Oilers this time?

"Just play smart," he said. "That'll take care of everything. I won't let what happened in that game last year happen again. I won't get into a fight, I know that."

"The smart thing is not to retaliate," quarterback Jim Kelly said. "I know our guys will probably want to. Sometimes, you just have to walk away, and I know it's tough for a lot of players."

However, in Smerlas' view, it will take more than players exercising self-control to prevent things from getting out of hand Sunday. He wants officials to lend a helping hand -- or, to be more specific, a helping flag.

"A lot of what happens when you play the Oilers is due to the referees," Smerlas said. "We're watching a film of them and a guy grabs a facemask and throws a punch, and the referee stands there and doesn't do anything. That stuff keeps carrying on, and all of a sudden, somebody retaliates and he gets thrown out of the game.

"It's very, very important that a referee watch a game like this and say, 'Hey, guys are getting cheap-shotted, let's call it and keep this game under control.' Refs aren't out there to be ornaments; they've got to be able to call the plays, and when they see a cheap-shot, they've got to call it. They can't let this stuff go on.

"You can't let a game like this get out of control. If they control the game, there won't be any problems, there won't be any fights."