NLRB HEADQUARTERS ASKED TO RULE ON TIRE BOYCOTT

The question of whether members of the area's building trades unions are engaging in an illegal secondary boycott when they ask the public not to buy Dunlop tires will be decided in Washington, D.C.

The charge was made last week by the Dunlop Tire Corp. in response to handbills handed out by union members at area tire dealerships and at a union picket line at the River Road entrance to the Dunlop factory.

The building trades are protesting the use of non-union workers to construct a $5 million addition to the plant.

Richard Ahern, director of the Buffalo Regional Office of the National Labor Relations Board, said Wednesday that because of the many factors involved in the issue, it was decided to ask the NLRB's Washington headquarters to make the decision.

Complicating the matter is the fact that Dunlop tires made here are made by members of the United Rubber Workers, whose leaders have expressed displeasure at the boycott.