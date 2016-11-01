FREE TRANSMITTER WOULDN'T OPEN DOOR

Q I PURCHASED A Genie garage door opener in October 1984 and, at the time, they offered a free transmitter by mail, which I sent for and received. This was in addition to the transmitter that came with the opener. The garage door worked easily, so I didn't bother installing the automatic opener until this past September. I am now 74 years old and feel I can use it now. The door works fine with the transmitter that came with the opener, but the one that came in the mail didn't work. I contacted the company and was told to send it back to the company and they would replace it. They said they had sent me the wrong opener and the one I had was for another model. I mailed it to them on Sept. 28, and it was returned to me on Oct. 5 with a $23.46 C.O.D charge. I paid that, but immediately called the company and asked why I was being charged. They told me to send them a copy of my warranty, which I did, but I haven't heard any more from them. Had I known that they didn't honor any part of their warranty or correct their mistakes, I would not have sent the transmitter back. I could have bought another transmitter locally for $21 and sold the one I had to someone else. They have the transmitter I sent them, which cost me $29. The C.O.D. cost me $23.46 and postage $2.45. I figure that if I had sold the transmitter they sent me and bought another one locally for $21, they still will have overcharged me $33.91. --W.H., Lancaster

A YOUR MATH ESCAPES us, but we've given Larry Syverson, manager of customer relations for the Genie Company in Alliance, Ohio, an opportunity to straighten it out for us. He says, "Please note that the unit referenced in the customer's complaint was purchased in 1984.

"As our warranty explains, the date of the purchase determines the warranty period. We have no control or method of verifying when the thousands of Genies sold each year are actually installed.

"When we received the returned four-year-old transmitter, we replaced it under our repair/replacement program.

"The transmitter returned was not the wrong transmitter for his garage door opener. It was a functional transmitter and did not work because it had not been properly coded. Accessory sales of this transmitter have resettable code switches. Instructions are included that described this minor difference. It is the customer's responsibility to set these codes since we have no way of knowing what personal code has been set in the receiver (also done by the customer).

"In summary: we did not send the wrong transmitter; the transmitter sent was functional, and the transmitter was out-of-warranty by three years.

"In addition, his contention that we now owe him $33.91 is incorrect. We returned a transmitter for the one he sent us. Therefore, he still has one for the $29 he paid originally.

"To clear up the confusion concerning this, we processed a credit/refund for $23.46 on Dec. 8, before your correspondence and as a result of his earlier request. He should be receiving a check within a few days."