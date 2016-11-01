OILERS' OFFENSIVE LINE WEIGHS HEAVY ON MINDS OF BILLS' DEFENDERS

The Buffalo Bills returned to work Monday and, not surprisingly, it was virtually impossible to find an uncomplimentary word about the Houston Oilers in the locker room at Rich Stadium.

The Bills' praise of the Oilers, however, certainly is not faint, particularly when it comes to Houston's offensive firepower and their offensive line.

The Oilers' offensive line averages 293 pounds per man. It paved the way for the fourth-best rushing total in the league and allowed the fourth-fewest quarterback sacks.

And both Mike Munchak and Bruce Matthews, the Oilers' guards, were named to the Pro Bowl, a fact not lost on Bills nose tackle Fred Smerlas.

"I know. I voted for them," Smerlas said Monday.

When the Bills and Oilers meet Sunday in an AFC divisional playoff at Rich Stadium, among the key factors will be how well Houston runs on the Buffalo defense, ranked No. 1 in the conference.

"They have one of the top offensive lines in the league," said Bills linebacker Scott Radecic. "They're big and strong, but they also have good feet and they maintain their blocks."

"Their guards are tough and the center penetrates very well," Smerlas said. "They're good at the power slide. They just try to get you going one way. They try to make you slide and they push you out. If you don't shut off the front side of it, they (the running backs) cut it back."

"They have two Pro Bowlers but the other ones, I'd bet you, were very high in the voting as well," said Walt Corey, the Bills' defensive coordinator.

Munchak and Matthews weigh 284 and 293 pounds, respectively. They are flanked by tackles Dean Steinkuhler (291) and Bruce Davis (315). Center Jay Pennison goes 282. Munchak, Matthews and Steinkuhler all are former No. 1 draft choices.

eavy on Minds of Bills' Defenders

"They're big, but our defensive line is big, too," Smerlas noted.

Behind their Big Five, which rivals Cincinnati's line in bulk, the Oilers averaged 140 yards rushing a game. Pro Bowl running back Mike Rozier gained 1,002 yards.

The Bills, meanwhile, weren't far behind, averaging 133 yards a game, seventh in the league.

Despite the fact the Houston offense ranked only 13th in the league in yards gained (the passing attack was 21st), the Oilers scored 26.5 points a game, second only to Cincinnati in the NFL.

"It's a highly efficient offense," said Corey.

"They've been able to capitalize with a lot of different weapons and score a lot of touchdowns. They don't have any area where you can say, 'We can take this away from them.' . . . There's too many people and too many things they can do to hurt you."

Radecic seconded that opinion.

"People talk about their depth at running back," he said. "All those guys were standouts at one time or another in their careers. But I personally feel what makes them so dangerous is Warren Moon and the way he throws the ball. I worry more about that than I do about their running game.

"Our goal is stop the run first and get teams into long passing situations. But that doesn't necessarily make your job any easier when you have a guy like Moon and some excellent skill receivers."

When the Oilers met the Bills on Sept. 20 last season, the Oilers amassed 197 rushing yards. Rozier gained 150 of those, but the Bills won, 34-30.

"They had a good day," said Bills safety Mark Kelso.

"I'd have to say, though, that we've come along way since the second game of last year. That's almost two full seasons."