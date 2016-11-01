11 HURT AT MANHATTAN NIGHTSPOTS

Gunfire and stabbings wounded 11 men in and around two Manhattan nightspots early Monday, police said.

Two men were shot and three were stabbed in a Chelsea discotheque and two more were shot outside, said police spokesman Sgt. John Clifford, who did not know whether the attacks were related. One man was hospitalized in guarded condition with a head wound.

Uptown, four young men were wounded by gunfire outside the Apollo Theater in Harlem. No arrests were made in connection with the Apollo shootings, but two teen-agers who attended the show were arrested on weapons charges, police said.