SHIFT TO WARMER WEATHER NO GIFT FOR ICE FISHERMEN

SANTA CAME early for ice fishermen, but he did not deliver all the toys.

After last week's promising freeze-overs on many inland lakes, warm weather foreshortened the early outings.

Only selected areas hold ice conditions suitable for safe, productive ice fishing. When planning a trip to any area ice fishing spot, it would be best to call the nearest bait dealer or resort operator. Some good reports are in for ice fishing in the next few days, but too much depends on the winds and temperatures.

The better options might lie along open waters of shore or boat-access areas. The lower river and inland lakes offer some interesting Christmas presents for the well-dressed, open-water angler.