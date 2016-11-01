OFF-DUTY HOUSING OFFICER HELPS TO FOIL ROBBERY

Quick action by an off-duty officer of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority police resulted in the arrest of a robbery suspect early today, Buffalo police reported.

Lt. Martin Jurewicz said the off-duty officer, Reginald Wallace, chased the suspect for several blocks and assisted Fillmore Station police in the arrest. The lieutenant said Wallace, who was on his way home about 12:10 a.m., spotted the suspect taking a bag of groceries from a 56-year-old woman.

Charged with robbery, assault and possession of a hypodermic instrument was a man who refused to identify himself and was booked as a John Doe. The woman suffered a back injury in the robbery, which took place at Sherman and William streets.

Buffalo Officers Ronald Ransford and William Kaiser made the arrest.