BATTERED WIFE STRUGGLES FOR CHILDREN

She was a battered wife. Now, as a poor woman, she has had to endure a few more beatings at the hands of society.

The physical abuse from Tina Chandler's husband included kicks to the stomach and blows to the head with a lamp, she said. Then, while trying to survive economically without her husband, Ms. Chandler and her children were evicted from their West Side apartment because she couldn't keep up with the rent.

What hurts the most this Christmas season, though, is that Ms. Chandler had to place five of her six children in foster homes until she could straighten out her finances and get some needed counseling.

"It hurts me," she said. "This is the first time I haven't spent a holiday or their birthdays with them. It hurts me."

Ms. Chandler then burst into tears and had to walk out of the room where she was being interviewed.

Like many of the needy, Ms. Chandler has several problems to overcome as she goes to two counseling programs and searches for a way to provide for her six children.

She and her youngest child, Demarrio, 6 months, stay at the Project SAFE house, a People Inc. shelter for developmentally disabled people who have been abused or neglected.

Ms. Chandler is mildly retarded and couldn't read the eviction notice. She has had to deal with the psychological scars from having been a battered wife. And she has had to battle a drinking problem spurred in part by the domestic violence, her counselors say.

"She just didn't know any other way to cope," said Andrea Campbell, project coordinator at Project SAFE. "There's a lot of alcohol abuse among battered women, because it's a way to escape. They don't think there's any other way out.

"She really tries her best," Ms. Campbell added. "She really loves her kids, and she does the best she can with them."

Ms. Chandler does not have many of the necessities for her family. She owns two beds, a stove without a thermostat, couch cushions (but no couch) and several bent pots and pans.

"When people threw things out in (her former West Side) neighborhood, there was some nice stuff," she said. "I used to pick some of it up."

She needs furniture, appliances, bedding, clothes -- and some Christmas gifts for her children. More than those things, she needs a decent apartment that she can afford with her public assistance check.

When she was evicted, she felt she had no choice but to put five of her children in foster homes.

"I didn't have nowhere to go, and I wouldn't let my kids suffer the way I'm suffering," she said.

Now she has to go to three different foster homes to see her children, each of whom she visits about once a week.

On Thanksgiving, Ms. Campbell and her staff brought Ms. Chandler's five other children to the Project SAFE house, where their mother cooked up some of her specialties, including sweet potato pie.

"Those kids were so happy," Ms. Campbell remembered. "It was really heartbreaking to take them back, because they wanted to stay with their mother. They obviously have a good relationship with her."

Ms. Chandler now attends counseling sessions at Child and Family Services, for parenting skills and the after-effects of her abuse, and at Alcoholism Services of Erie County.

Finally, she's learned how destructive her marriage was.

"My husband really destroyed me and my kids, and I didn't know that, because I was so in love with him," she said.

"My dream is to get my children back and establish a home for them," she added. Then she'd like to go to school, to learn the skills to become a nurse, teacher or child-care worker.

Ms. Chandler has several strikes against her, as she tries to put her family back together and earn gainful employment. But she sees brighter days ahead.

"I'm experiencing a new side of the world, and that's wonderful. People do care."