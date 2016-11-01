STUDENTS GO OFF THEIR ROCKERS IN FINAL UB ARCHITECTURE PROJECT

Archie Bunker's easy chair they're not.

In fact, the "seating devices" created by architecture students at the State University of Buffalo for the semester's final project probably bear no resemblance to any rocker, bar stool or bench you've ever seen.

Picture sinking into the furniture decorating the living room of cartoon caveman Fred Flintstone's prehistoric home in Bedrock, and you begin to get an idea of what we're talking about here.

One of the 75 creations critiqued by a team of five UB professors Wednesday included what appeared to be the bones and spinal column of a dinosaur seated on its haunches.

Another inventive design looked as if it would provide all the comfort of squatting in a basketball hoop.

Still another consisted of varying lengths of chrome pipe bent into a flattened "C" shape.

"Comfort wasn't always the prime interest," admitted Anton C. Harfmann, an assistant professor in the School of Architecture and Environmental Design who helped critique the designs.

But there was a reason for that, Harfmann explained. Early in the semester, the students were asked to design a museum building for the grounds of East Aurora's Roycroft complex -- the birthplace of America's arts-and-crafts movement.

Since the students actually can't build these museums and learn from the technical mistakes their designs might pose in real life, their teachers decided to give them a smaller-scale project that would give them hands-on experience.

Hence, the chairs -- each of which were supposed to reflect the same design elements of the museums they had created earlier in the fall.

And some of the architecture students purposely decided they didn't want their museum patrons to get too comfortable. They wanted, they said, to encourage the idea of constant movement inside the buildings.

Dan Deboy created what one of his professors referred to as an "anti-chair" -- a huge, curved slab of rough-surfaced concrete that ends in mid-air, with a sheet of plywood stabbing at an angle through its middle.

Brett Watts, meanwhile, unveiled what he refers to as a "box chair." Watts' design resembles a deep, cloth-swathed playpen with a removable side that is attached to a fabric runner.

"Sort of like a footrest," one of Brett's classmates explained.

Perhaps the strongest reaction of the day was elicited by the chair designed by the Rev. Rob Crowell, a young Presbyterian minister at a local Indian reservation who wants to add a degree in architecture to his divinity doctorate.

The severe, straight-backed chair features a stainless-steel backrest that rises to a sharp point.

"The blade quality of the chair makes me a little uncomfortable," remarked visiting professor Jim Goodson, adjusting his bow tie as he examined the medieval-looking seat from afar.

"It's a very masculine chair," one student offered thoughtfully.

"I don't think I'd want to sit in it, though," said another student. "I'd feel like I was in the electric chair."

Harfmann said he and his colleagues were impressed with the overall level of craftsmanship and creativity exhibited by their students' designs. The studio class used everything from cardboard to iron to fashion the chairs.